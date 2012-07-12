AstraZeneca buys Link Medicines neuroscience assets; enters Alzheimer's project

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has acquired a portfolio of neuroscience assets from Link Medicine Corp, a privately held US biopharmaceutical company. Link Medicine has focused its R&D efforts in the field of autophagy, an intracellular process that clears and recycles misfolded proteins and has been developing potential new treatments for a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

The London-headquartered company acquired multiple small-molecule assets in clinical and preclinical stage that target the enzyme farnesyltransferase and modulate autophagy. Autophagy is an emerging area of research that can be applied to a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. Both of these conditions are characterized by a build-up of incorrectly folded, aggregated and ultimately neurotoxic proteins.