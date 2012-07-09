AstraZeneca completes sale of Aptium Oncology assets

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) says that it has completed the previously indicated sale of the assets of its subsidiary, Aptium Oncology. The company first revealed that it planned to divest these assets, as well as its dental and medical devices unit Astra Tech last year.

Aptium Oncology provided outpatient oncology management and consulting services in the USA, managing outpatient cancer centers in affiliation with five hospitals in California, Florida, New Jersey and New York. The subsidiary generated revenues of $224 million in 2011 and of $43 million in 2012 prior to completion of the disposals.