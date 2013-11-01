AstraZeneca “cooperating” with US DoJ inquiry into Brilinta trial

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) said it is cooperating with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) after an investigation has been launched into a clinical trial for its cardiovascular drug Brilinta (ticagrelor).
On October 21, AstraZeneca received a civil investigative demand from the US Department of Justice, Civil Division seeking documents and information regarding PLATO, a clinical trial about Brilinta. Brilinta/Brilique, once hailed as blockbuster potential drug, has so far disappointed, achieving sales of just $75 million in the third-quarter of 2013, up 208% from $24 million in the same period last year, the company noted in financials released yesterday.
In a statement the company said: “AstraZeneca intends to cooperate with the inquiry. We cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze