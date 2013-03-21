AstraZeneca entices GSK R&D exec to head its Global Portfolio & Product Strategy

Troubled Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) announced that Marc Dunoyer is to join the company in the newly created role of executive vice president, Global Portfolio & Product Strategy. He will join the company in the second quarter of 2013, will report to chief executive Pascal Soriot and be a member of AstraZeneca’s senior executive team.

He will be responsible for driving business strategy, including business development, mergers and acquisitions, portfolio and product strategies. His most critical priorities will be to bolster the core growth platforms and therapy areas through well executed business development initiatives and leadership of internal efforts.

Mr Dunoyer will join AstraZeneca from UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) where, as global head of rare diseases, he established an integrated global capability in treatments for rare diseases from R&D through to commercialization. He is also chairman of GSK Japan and a member of the corporate executive team. Previously at GSK he was president for Asia Pacific and Japan.