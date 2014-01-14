AstraZeneca expects 2017 revenues to be broadly in line with 2013 revenues

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) will provide an update on its business plans at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco today.
Chief executive Pascal Soriot (pictured) will provide an update on the company’s development pipeline and outline its strategic priorities for 2014 as AstraZeneca continues to focus on achieving scientific leadership and returning to growth.
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