AstraZeneca in-licenses lung cancer candidate from Allorion

China and USA-based Allorion Therapeutics has entered into an exclusive option and global license agreement with UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

The deal is for the development and commercialization of a novel epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) L858R mutated allosteric inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).