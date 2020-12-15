AstraZeneca launches full-cycle production of Forxiga in Russia

UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has announced the launch of full-cycle production of Forxiga (dapagliflozin), its drug designed for the treatment of adult patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic heart failure, in Russia at the facilities of its local plant in the Kaluga region, according to recent statements, made by the company and the regional authorities, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
The company considers the project as important at the mortality from circulatory system diseases (CVD) in Russia currently remains high, estimated at 573 cases per 100,000 people. Of these, a significant part accounts for chronic heart failures. In Russia, this disease affects about 10 million people.
With regard to type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), it currently represents one of the leading conditions in the structure of non-communicable chronic diseases, both in Russia and in the world. Today in Russia the real number of patients with type 2 diabetes is about 9 million people (about 6% of the population).
