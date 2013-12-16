AstraZeneca lesinurad meets Ph III goal in gout patients

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has released positive top-line results from LIGHT, a Phase III study investigating the potential of its investigational drug lesinurad as a monotherapy in the small population of gout patients who are intolerant to, or otherwise cannot take, one or both xanthine oxidase inhibitors allopurinol and febuxostat.

In the trial, lesinurad met the primary endpoint with a statistically significant (p< 0.0001) higher proportion of patients meeting the sUA goal of <6.0mg/dL at six months compared with those patients treated with placebo.

Observed adverse effects