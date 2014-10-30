AstraZeneca partners with Manchester University on improving drug delivery and efficacy

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has entered into a strategic collaboration with the University of Manchester to develop technology to enhance the way drugs work and deliver better health outcomes for patients.
Named the North West Centre for Advanced Drug Delivery, the collaboration will be housed in Manchester Pharmacy School and will have links to research groups at the university. Its remit is to deliver enhanced fundamental understanding of drug delivery systems including relevant aspects of biology and physiology in oncology and other therapeutic areas where AstraZeneca is developing products. The long-term goal is to deliver a portfolio of advanced drug delivery technologies for use with AstraZeneca’s drugs.
The collaboration will run for an initial period of five years, under the leadership of Nicola Tirelli from the university and Marcel de Matas from AstraZeneca. This is the second collaboration between the Manchester Pharmacy School and AstraZeneca to be running simultaneously, as scientists from the quantitative clinical pharmacology organization at AstraZeneca have joined with academics from the school to form a modelling and simulation center.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze