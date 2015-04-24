AstraZeneca posts solid 1st-qtr results despite currency and generics hits

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) this morning reported first-quarter 2015 financials, showing that total revenue (defined as product sales and externalization revenue) grew by 1% at constant exchange rates to $6.06 billion, although down 6% as reported, but beating the forecast of $5.98 billion from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Core net profit fell 7% to $1.37 billion. Core earnings per share (EPS) declined by 3% to $1.08, just ahead of analysts’ consensus expectations of $1.07).Reported operating profit grew by 15% to $933 million. AstraZeneca’s shares dipped 2.3% to £47.03 in early trading.
Commenting on the results, Edison Investment Research analyst Mick Cooper, said: “AstraZeneca delivered solid results in Q1, given the significant impact of currency movements and generic erosion of various legacy products. But the company's value is increasingly in its immuno-oncology pipeline, and this was enhanced further today by the deals with Innate Pharma and Celgene” (see separate story).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze