AstraZeneca prevails in patent litigation on Symbicort

The US District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia has decided in favour of AstraZeneca (LSE: AZ N) in litigation against Mylan Pharmaceuticals and Kindeva Drug Delivery, determining that asserted claims in three of AstraZeneca’s patents protecting Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol) in the US are not invalid.

Symbicort recorded $2.7 billion global sales for AstraZeneca in 2020, with $1.02 billion generated in the USA.

Ruud Dobber, executive vice president, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, said: “AstraZeneca is pleased with the Court’s decision, and we maintain full confidence in the strength of our intellectual property rights protecting Symbicort.”