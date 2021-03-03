Sunday 11 January 2026

AstraZeneca prevails in patent litigation on Symbicort

Pharmaceutical
3 March 2021
patent_trademark_legal_big

The US District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia has decided in favour of AstraZeneca (LSE: AZ N) in litigation against Mylan Pharmaceuticals and Kindeva Drug Delivery, determining that asserted claims in three of AstraZeneca’s patents protecting Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol) in the US are not invalid.

Symbicort recorded $2.7 billion global sales for AstraZeneca in 2020, with $1.02 billion generated in the USA.

Ruud Dobber, executive vice president, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, said: “AstraZeneca is pleased with the Court’s decision, and we maintain full confidence in the strength of our intellectual property rights protecting Symbicort.”

