AstraZeneca pulls French Brilique reimbursement filing

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) said it has withdrawn a reimbursement application for its potentially blockbuster blood thinner Brilique (ticagrelor, also using the brand name Brilinta for the USA) in France after an advisory agency requested more information about the drug’s medical benefit.
The company plans to re-file for a pricing decision along with the requested data in the coming months on the drug, which was approved by European regulatory authorities at the end of last year (The Pharma Letter December 6, 2010) but is still held up at the US Food and Drug Administration.
French preference for Plavix and aspirin combination?
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze