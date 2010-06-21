AstraZeneca reaches $103 million settlement over 'inflated' drug prices in USA

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has reached agreement to pay $103 million to settle litigation involving claims that it inflated prices for its cancer drug Zoladex goserelin acetate) and asthma treatment Pulmicort Respules (budesonide) in the USA. The settlement is subject to court approval, a date for which has not been set.

The class-action law suit. Originally filed in 2002, claimed AstraZeneca inflated the Average Wholesale Price (AWP), which is used as a benchmark for almost all prescription drug sales in the USA. The settlement adds to a series of victories and verdicts in the AWP cases filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro (HBSS), which the law firm says has returned hundreds of million dollars to consumers and third-party payers from an array of pharmaceutical defendants.