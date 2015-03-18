Thursday 8 January 2026

AstraZeneca reports positive top-line results from PINNACLE trial of PT003

Pharmaceutical
18 March 2015
Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has reported positive top-line results from its Phase III PINNACLE program on the potential of PT003 to improve lung function in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

PT003 is a fixed-dose combination of glycopyrronium, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and formoterol fumarate, a long-acting beta-2 agonist (LABA), administered twice-daily. It is the first LAMA/LABA combination to be delivered in a pressurized metered dose inhaler using porous particle co-suspension technology. The development program also assessed the individual components.

The primary objective in both PINNACLE 1 and PINNACLE 2 was to assess benefits to lung function as measured by trough forced expiratory volume in one second. PT003 demonstrated-statistically significant improvements versus PT001, PT005 and placebo, while PT001 and PT005 themselves demonstrated statistically-significant improvements compared to placebo.

