AstraZeneca reveals new safety data for naloxegol in OIC

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has released results of a Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study of the once-daily 25mg dose of naloxegol, in patients with non-cancer pain and opioid-induced constipation (OIC) at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2013 Annual Scientific Meeting in San Diego, California.

Naloxegol is an investigational peripherally-acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist (PAMORA), which has been studied in OIC in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain, a common condition caused by prescription opioid pain medicines.

The Phase III study, KODIAC-08 (n=844), was a 52-week, long-term safety trial of naloxegol (n=534) versus usual care (n=270) in patients with non-cancer related pain and OIC. Usual care was defined as the investigator’s choice of an existing laxative treatment regimen for OIC.