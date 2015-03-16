AstraZeneca’s Brilinta reduced thrombotic CV events in patients with history of heart attack

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) released much anticipated trial results for its blood-thinning drug Brilinta (ticagrelor) at the American College of Cardiology meeting, which were simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Over the weekend, AstraZeneca announced full results from the PEGASUS-TIMI 54 study, a large-scale outcomes trial that investigated Brilinta tablets plus low dose aspirin, compared to placebo plus low dose aspirin, for chronic secondary prevention of atherothrombotic events in patients who had experienced a heart attack one to three years prior to study enrollment.
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