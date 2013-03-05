AstraZeneca's Crestor patent rule invalid in Australia

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) revealed this morning that the Federal Court of Australia has found three patents protecting the firm’s blockbuster cholesterol lowerer Crestor (rosuvastatin) to be invalid.

These patents – a formulation patent (AU 200051842, with an expiry date in 2020); a second related to the use of rosuvastatin for treating heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (AU 2002214165, with an expiry date in 2021); and a third related to the use of rosuvastatin for treating hypercholesterolemia (AU 2000023051, with an expiry date in 2020) – were challenged by Apotex Pty Ltd, Watson Pharma Pty Ltd and Ascent Pharma Pty Ltd.