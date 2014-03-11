AstraZeneca’s diabetes drug Xigduo launched in UK

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN)’s type 2 diabetes drug Xigduo (dapagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride) is now available in the UK.
Xigduo is a twice daily tablet that combines Forxiga (dapagliflozin), a selective and reversible inhibitor of SGLT2, with metformin hydrochloride (HCI) and is the first fixed-dose combination of its kind to be available in the UK. It was developed with AstraZeneca’s former partner Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) but the firm acquired the whole of B-MS’ diabetes alliance in a $4.1 billion deal in December.
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