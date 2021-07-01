Sunday 11 January 2026

AstraZeneca's investigational MPO inhibitor AZD4831 shows promise

1 July 2021
Results from the Phase IIa SATELLITE trial demonstrated that AZD4831, a myeloperoxidase (MPO) inhibitor, achieved pre-specified target engagement in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), supporting the further development of this novel therapy.

Results from both analyses were presented today at the Heart Failure 2021 online congress, says the compound’s developer, AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

In HFpEF, microvascular inflammation is proposed as an underlying mechanism of disease. AZD4831 represents a unique class of MPO inhibitors, which have been shown to reduce inflammation and fibrosis, and improve microvascular function in pre-clinical models.3

