Thursday 8 January 2026

AstraZeneca's starts olaparib in Ph III for ovarian cancer

Pharmaceutical
4 September 2013

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) says it has enrolled the first patient in the Phase III clinical program for olaparib, an innovative oral poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor being investigated for the treatment of BRCA mutated ovarian cancer, on which the company stopped development a couple of years ago (The Pharma Letter December 21, 2011).

Earlier this year, having re-evaluated Phase II data with the drug, the company decided to move into Phase III testing and said it had submitted a Letter of Intent to file for approval with the European Medicines Agency for olaparib in ovarian cancer patients with BRCA mutations (TPL June 3).

The Phase III SOLO (Study of OLaparib in Ovarian cancer) programme is designed to determine the benefit, by progression free survival, of olaparib as a maintenance monotherapy in BRCA mutated ovarian cancer patients who are in complete or partial response following platinum-based chemotherapy in the first line setting (SOLO 1), and in the relapsed setting (SOLO 2).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
Biotechnology
Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Genmab selects Anthropic for AI-powered programs
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026
Basilea teams with Prokaryotics on first-in-class antifungals
7 January 2026
AstronauTx names Adam Rosenberg as chairman
7 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze