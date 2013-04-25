AstraZeneca sales and earning down in 1st-qtr 2013, as patent cliff bites

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has reported first-quarter 2013 financial results with a 12% (constant exchange rate) decrease in revenues to $6.385 billion, below consensus expectations of $6.5 billion. The firm’s shares dipped 1.8% to £33.30 in early morning trading.
The sales decline was largely due to loss of exclusivity for Seroquel IR (quetiapine, sales plunged 60% to $449 million) and Atacand (candesartan cilexetil) in many markets, and for Crestor (rosuvastatin, sales down 11% to $1.32 billion, sales down 47% to $168 million) in Canada.
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