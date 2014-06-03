AstraZeneca showcases much awaited oncology pipeline at ASCO 2014

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) provided an update on the rapid development of its oncology pipeline at a briefing for analysts and investors yesterday, as data from over 40 scientific abstracts related to AstraZeneca and subsidiary MedImmune investigational medicines were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago.
Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, which has recently fended off a takeover bid from US giant Pfizer, said: “ASCO 2014 is a pivotal meeting for AstraZeneca – we have a lot to be proud of. Our growing oncology pipeline is underpinned by exciting science and great talent. We have compelling new data on important mid to late stage assets, which clearly demonstrate our potential to transform the way cancer is treated and the right people to move them forward. We remain resolute in our ambition to bring these next-generation cancer medicines to patients as fast as possible.”
Highlights of the analyst and investor presentation were:
