AstraZeneca signs deals for antibiotic and cardiovascular research

Pharmaceutical
28 January 2014
Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has entered into further collaborations to expand its research base, one in the USA for antibiotics and the other in China on cardiovascular products.

First, the company has entered into an R&D option and license agreement with privately-held USA-based FOB Synthesis for the development of a novel antibiotic to treat drug-resistant bacterial infections. The treatment will potentially combine compounds from AstraZeneca's preclinical beta lactamase inhibitor (BLI) and FOB’s preclinical carbapenem antibiotic programs to help break down bacteria's resistance to carbapenems.

Investigational carbapenem antibiotics developed by FOB Synthesis, FSI-1671 and FSI-1686, will be examined for the treatment of MDR Gram-negative bacterial infection. Combining a carbapenem with a BLI may allow a novel treatment of the multi-drug resistant bacteria.

Woo-Baeg Choi, FOB’s chief executive, said: "We are pleased with further development of our carbapenem antibiotics in combination of AstraZeneca's BLI program, and we are confident with AstraZeneca's expertise in the anti-infective field for the successful development of this combination therapy."

Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will develop investigational combinations of compounds through Phase I during the option phase. AstraZeneca will be solely responsible for the development and commercialization of the candidate combination compound through the option phase, and thereafter if the option is exercised by AstraZeneca. Financial details are not to be disclosed under the agreement at this time.

Enters deal with Shanghai Institutes of Biological Sciences

