AstraZeneca study of Brilinta meets primary endpoint

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has announced its PEGASUS-TIMI 54 study of its already marketed drug Brilinta (ticagrelor) has met its primary endpoint.

It assessed Brilinta tablets at either 60mg twice daily or 90mg twice daily plus low-dose aspirin for the secondary prevention of atherothrombotic events in patients who had experienced a heart attack one to three years prior to study start. The primary efficacy endpoint was a composite of cardiovascular (CV) death, myocardial infarction (MI) or stroke.