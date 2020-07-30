AstraZeneca undaunted by coronavirus in second quarter

Growing revenues and profitability in step with pipeline development, British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) posted an upbeat second quarter 2020 results statement on Thursday, with a strong focus on efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.

Shares were lifted over 2% in morning trading in London, as investors pored over sales and profit figures which exceeded expectations.

Revenues increased by 12% for the first two quarters of the year, topping $12.6 billion, reflecting growth across all therapy areas and in every region.