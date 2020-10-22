Atea Pharma inks deal with Roche on potential oral therapy for COVID-19

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has joined forces with privately-held US firm Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fight against COVID-19 to develop, manufacture and distribute AT-527, Atea’s investigational oral direct-acting antiviral.
Under the terms of the agreement, which covers territories outside of the USA, Atea will receive an upfront $350 million in cash from Roche with the potential for future milestone payments and royalties.
AT-527 acts by blocking the viral RNA polymerase enzyme needed for viral replication, and is currently being studied in a Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19. A Phase III clinical trial, expected to start in first-quarter 2021, will explore the potential use in patients outside of the hospital setting. In addition, AT-527 may be developed for post-exposure prophylactic settings.
AT-527, while being a potential oral treatment option for hospitalized patients, also holds the potential to be the first oral treatment option for COVID-19 patients that are not hospitalized. Additionally, the manufacturing process of small-molecule DAAs allows the ability to produce large quantities of a much-needed treatment. If successful, AT-527 could help treat patients early, reduce the progression of the infection, and contribute to decreasing the overall burden on health systems, the companies believe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze