Sunday 11 January 2026

Attractiveness of Greek pharmaceuticals market set to fall in 2010

Pharmaceutical
2 March 2010

The Greek pharmaceutical market is the largest in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). After consecutive years of high level growth, levels of per-capita spending are now among the highest in the world. These figures make Greece attractive on face value and the market places first in the Business Monitor International anaylsts' Business Environment Ratings for first-quarter 2010 largely as a result. Despite this, Greece's attractiveness is set for a prompt downturn in 2010.

The publisher believes that the Greek election victory for the socialist PASOK party on October 4, 2009, marks a true opportunity to regain control of the state health care system, where years of poor management and outdated policies have led to high levels of spending and the accumulation of unmanageable debts. While the new ruling party will not implement an Obama-style complete overhaul to the health care system, early indications from the government suggest that modernizing the system could be a priority, with new Prime Minister George Papandreou accusing the previous government of neglect.

BMI believes that hospital debt reduction is an urgent and necessary objective for the government. While payments of already-accumulated debts will be good news for companies, implementing schemes for more efficient budget management in future are, in BMI's view, even more crucial to ensuring stability within the sector.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze