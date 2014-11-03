Thursday 8 January 2026

aTyr Pharma appoints Fred Ramsdell as vice president of immunology

Pharmaceutical
3 November 2014
atyr-big

Rare disease specialist aTyr Pharma has appointed Fred Ramsdell as vice president of immunology. Prior to this, he helped establish the immunobiology research strategy for companies including Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N).

John Mendlein, chief executive and executive chairman of aTyr, said: "With 20+ years of research in immunobiology, Fred represents a world class scientific addition to our team. Among other functions, Physiocrines act to maintain and restore homeostasis in the immune system, providing a pathway to restore healthy physiological states after injury or illness. Fred will work closely with our vice president of research, John McKew, to help us identify currently untapped therapeutic targets with the potential to be developed into best- and first-in-class medicines to address grave immune-driven disorders."

Dr Ramsdell said: "I was first drawn to aTyr by the opportunity to discover products from the novel, untapped mechanisms for modulating immune function, supported by a compelling genetic and evolutionary foundation. A major challenge to developing immune-modulating therapies has been to understand the complex interactions that regulate the immune system. Working with Physiocrines represents a tremendous opportunity to orchestrate those mechanisms using existing physiological processes. I'm thrilled to be joining the tremendous team already assembled at aTyr. "

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze