Aurobindo to commercialize COVAXX' coronavirus vaccine for India and UNICEF

COVAXX, a US company developing UB-612 a multitope peptide-based vaccine to fight COVID-19, today announced an exclusive agreement with Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma (BSE: 524804) to expand its global development and commercialization of UB-612 to India and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) agency.

The financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed, but shares of Aurobindo gained 2.36% to 910.30 rupees by close of trading today.

“We are proud to partner with COVAXX in developing the first-ever synthetic peptide-based vaccine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This vaccine has immense potential in eliminating shedding, and hence containing, the spread of the pandemic," noted Aurobindo managing director N Govindarajan.