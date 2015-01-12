Australia needs targeted reform to reflect global regulatory environment: Medicines Australia chief

Australian pharma representative body Medicines Australia has put forward its recommendations for consideration in its submission to the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s Expert Review of Medicines and Medical Devices Regulation.
Its chief executive, Tim James, said targeted reform is required to further develop the Australian regulatory system and can adapt and respond to changes in business and technology.
He said: “It’s important that we can identify ways to restructure Australia’s regulatory framework so that it is fit-for-purpose and globally competitive. This is why Medicines Australia has put forwarded recommendations on optimizing work sharing activities with overseas regulatory agencies, creating multiple approval pathways, delivering on long-promised information technology capabilities, and eliminating unnecessary red tape in the registration system.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze