Australia’s CSL posts solid half-year results

Australian blood products and vaccine maker CSL (ASX: CSL) reported a 3% rise in net profit to $646 million (all figures in US dollars) in the first half of 2013-14. The result included a one-off US antitrust class action litigation settlement of $64 million, or $39 million after tax.
Underlying profit of $685 million beat analyst expectations. However, CSL’s shares closed down 1.85% at A$66.50 on February 13.
Revenue for the six months ended December 31 rose 5% to $2.7 billion. The specialty products division accounted for 15% of CSL’s revenue and sales grew 16% on a constant currency basis to $403 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze