Australia’s CSL posts solid half-year results

Australian blood products and vaccine maker CSL (ASX: CSL) reported a 3% rise in net profit to $646 million (all figures in US dollars) in the first half of 2013-14. The result included a one-off US antitrust class action litigation settlement of $64 million, or $39 million after tax.

Underlying profit of $685 million beat analyst expectations. However, CSL’s shares closed down 1.85% at A$66.50 on February 13.

Revenue for the six months ended December 31 rose 5% to $2.7 billion. The specialty products division accounted for 15% of CSL’s revenue and sales grew 16% on a constant currency basis to $403 million.