Australia's Greens commit to listing drugs quickly on the PBS

Ahead of Australia’s federal election on September 7, the Greens’ leader, Senator Christine Milne, launched the party’s A$9 billion ($8.0 billion) national health package in Canberra this week, which includes a commitment to the country’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).
The policy states: “The Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme is a central pillar of our health system, giving Australians timely access to safe and effective medicines. However, in recent years the PBS has become less predictable, with the listing of new medicines delayed by a government in search of a budget surplus.”
The policy says it will preserve the independence of the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee and commit to listing all medicines found to be cost-effective in a timely manner. The party says it would ensure that post-market reviews are conducted at arm’s length from government rather than “being exploited as a means of achieving short term savings.”
