Australia’s National Commission of Audit report “ignores pharma industry”

Australia’s National Commission of Audit report has recommended sweeping changes to the country’s public services and health care.
Under the recommendations Australians would pay more for their health care, with high earners expected to pay for their own health insurance instead of using the state-funded Medicare scheme. The report aims to improve the structure and operation of the Australian Public Service by suggesting efficiencies and looking at spending.
Misunderstands pharma market
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze