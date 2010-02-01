Thursday 18 June 2026

Australia's PBS can help govt hit productivity targets, says pharma trade group, commenting on IGR3

Pharmaceutical
1 February 2010

Ongoing Australian investment in a sustainable and cost-effective Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme will help the government achieve its goal of lifting productivity, says the research-based trade body Medicines Australia's chief executive, Brendan Shaw. Dr Shaw was responding to today's launch by the Treasurer of the Third Intergenerational Report - Australia to 2050.

Released by Treasurer Wayne Swan in Canberra, Australia to 2050 points to the major concerns that will confront future governments over the next four decades, by which time the proportion of the population aged over 65 is projected to double. While part of the challenge of an aging population comes from the need to support retirees, it will also contribute to skyrocketing health care costs. The report shows health spending doubling over the next 40 years from 4.0% of Gross Domestic Product to 7.1%, meaning health care costs account for more than two-third of the projected increase in spending.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
HMNC Brain Health appoints former Lundbeck exec as CMO
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

AbCellera
A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Daiichi Sankyo’s Vanflyta approved in China
17 June 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze