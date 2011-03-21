Australia's PBS growth is slowest for 15 years, industry told

New Medicare Australia data shows that expenditure on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) is growing more slowly than at any time in the last 15 years, trade group Medicines Australia chairman Will Delaat told an industry conference on the Gold Coast last week.
Mr Delaat used his annual State of the Industry Symposium address at the APP conference to explode the myth that public expenditure on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme is growing too quickly.
“The Commonwealth Treasury’s own forecasts from last year’s Budget suggest the PBS will grow at only 2.1% per annum in real terms over the next four years,” Mr Delaat told the conference.
