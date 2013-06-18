Australia's pharma industry applauds R&D regulatory reform

R&D-based pharma trade group Medicines Australia today (June 18) welcomed the coalition government’s announcements that it will reduce red tape, protect medical research funding and provide policy certainty in medical research.
“Regulatory reform is an important part of encouraging medical R&D and the Coalition’s recent announcements on this are welcome,” said Brendan Shaw, chief executive, adding: “Reforming the regulation of things like medical research, R&D and clinical trials is a key part of developing Australia’s future competitiveness in high skill, high wage, innovative industries. The Australian medicines industry is one of Australia’s real opportunities to secure Australia’s competitiveness in a post-mining boom future. The industry already invests A$1 billion a year in R&D in Australia, much of it in clinical trials and in partnership with public research institutes, universities and hospitals.”
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