Australia's Sigma Pharma leaps 50% as it reveals it has an unnamed suitor; Invida takes control of Indonesia's MUGI

Australia's Sigma Pharmaceuticals has received a A$707 million ($579 million) takeover offer, sending the share of the troubled prescription drug and over-the-counter medicines maker soaring 50%. However, Sigma did not disclose the name of the bidder in the statement and advised shareholders to take no action.

The offer is at A$0.60 per share, a 71% premium to Thursday's closing, reported the Sidney Herald, and noting that Sigma's shares had tumbled to a record low of A$0.345 this week, down from A$.90 in February before it revised its earnings guidance.