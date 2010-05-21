Australia's Sigma Pharma leaps 50% as it reveals it has an unnamed suitor; Invida takes control of Indonesia's MUGI

Australia's Sigma Pharmaceuticals has received a A$707 million ($579 million) takeover offer, sending the share of the troubled prescription drug and over-the-counter medicines maker soaring 50%. However, Sigma did not disclose the name of the bidder in the statement and advised shareholders to take no action.
The offer is at A$0.60 per share, a 71% premium to Thursday's closing, reported the Sidney Herald, and noting that Sigma's shares had tumbled to a record low of A$0.345 this week, down from A$.90 in February before it revised its earnings guidance.
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