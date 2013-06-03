Australia's TGA to consult on pharmacy-only drug advertising

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has released a Regulation Impact Statement (RIS) on the advertising of therapeutic goods, which could mean changes to advertising approvals for pharmacist-only medicines and greater enforcement powers for the Australian regulator.

This consultation regulatory impact statement (Consultation RIS) has been prepared by the TGA with input from the wider Department of Health and Ageing. The purpose of this Consultation RIS is to seek public comment to help inform the Australian government in decision making on proposed regulatory reforms to improve the management of public health risks in relation to the advertising of therapeutic goods to the general public.

This Consultation RIS: