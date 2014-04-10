Australia to review program for life-saving drugs access

The Australian government says that it will review the Life Saving Drugs Program (LSDP) - a move aimed at ensuring that Australians with very rare conditions continue to have subsidized access to much-needed, expensive medicines.



The review, to be conducted by health experts, consumer representatives and an ethics advocate, is expected to be completed within 12 months. Patients currently treated through the Life Saving Drugs Program will continue to receive access to treatment. New patients can continue to apply for access to treatment. Applications for new medicines seeking listing will continue to be considered throughout the review period.



Last year (2012-13), 228 eligible patients had subsidized access to expensive, lifesaving medicines for the very rare life-threatening conditions. The review will examine important issues such as access and equity, value for money and the future administration of the program.



Health Minister Peter Dutton said the LSDP was an important program and it made a huge difference in the lives of those who need it. "The post-market review of the LSDP is an opportunity to review the current program in order to ensure that Australians with very rare conditions continue to have subsidized access to much needed, expensive medicines now and into the future," Mr Dutton said.



Opportunity to update efficacy and safety data



"The review is an opportunity to update clinical efficacy and safety data for treatments currently subsidized and incorporate new and emerging evidence. By ensuring this program is as efficient and evidence-based as possible, we are ensuring that people who need these drugs will be able to access them," Mr Dutton added.



The review will also examine the existing Life Saving Drugs Program Criteria and Conditions for Funding, identify processes to facilitate data collection for rare diseases and look at ways to better engage with consumers.



In keeping with the government's deregulation agenda, the Department of Health will also simplify requirements for patients and specialists seeking access to subsidized treatment through the program.



The activities of the Disease Advisory Committees will be discontinued. This will allow the small group of experts who work in this area to participate fully in the post-market review of the program and to advocate on behalf of their patients.