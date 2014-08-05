Australian exports of medicine fell by 13.5% in 2013-2014

Exports of medicine from Australia fell by 13.5% in 2013-2014, the lowest level since 2005-2006, and stood at A$3.36 billion ($3.1 billion), said trade group Medicines Australia.
Brendan Shaw, Medicines Australia’s chief executive, said: “While the Australian medicines industry remains one of Australia's leading manufacturing exporters, a fall of 13.5% in exports in one year is a real worry. For years the medicines industry has been a beacon of hope in Australia's innovative manufacturing sector, averaging $4 billion in exports each year for the past several years.”
This downturn in exports can be attributed to ongoing restructuring for the Australian industry, but for many years the sector has been a strong achiever in the manufacturing sector
