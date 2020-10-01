Australian government identifies medical manufacturing priorities

The Australian government today announced a A$1.3 billion ($915 million) Modern Manufacturing Initiative (MMI) and the National Manufacturing Priorities.
The $1.3 billion MMI will drive lasting change for Australian manufacturers. It will help Australian manufacturers: scale-up; collaborate; and commercialize. It will unlock private sector investment and support manufacturers to deliver on the world stage, it was emphasized.
"The objective is to build scale and capture income in high value areas of manufacturing where Australia either has established competitive strength or emerging priorities," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, during his pre-budget speech at the National Press Club on Thursday.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze