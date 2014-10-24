Australian government to undertake review of medicines and medical devices regulation

The Australian government is to carry out a review of the regulation of medicines and medical devices.

The review aims to identify areas of unnecessary, duplicative or ineffective regulation that could be removed or streamlined without undermining the safety or qualities of therapies available in the country, and to provide opportunities to enhance regulatory framework around development, manufacture, marketing and regulation in the sector.

It will be carried out by Lloyd Sansom, Emeritus Professor at the school of pharmacy and medical sciences, University of South Australia, Will Delaat, former chairman of Medicines Australia, and John Horvath, former government chief medical officer.