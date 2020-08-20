Australian GPs urged to prescribe ivermectin triple therapy to fight COVID-19

A combination comprising of ivermectin, zinc and doxycycline could be the fastest and safest way to end the coronavirus pandemic in Australia within two months.
That is the view of Thomas Borody, a Sydney-based gastroenterologist famous for curing peptic ulcers using a triple antibiotic therapy. He has released the triple therapy protocol for COVID-19 to Australian general practitioners (GPs).
"Why are we just waiting around for a vaccine?"He said: "GPs can legally prescribe the therapy today as an off-label treatment according to Australian Guidelines - a standard practice in medicine. In fact, more than 60% of prescriptions in Australia are off-label. It's not a new concept. It's happening every day to manage diseases and save lives.”
