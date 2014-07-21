Australian Health Ministers sign on to end HIV transmissions by 2020

All Australian Health Ministers have committed to working towards the virtual elimination of new Australian HIV transmissions by the end of 2020, said the Department of Health and Ageing over the weekend.

The AIDS 2014 Legacy Statement, which was agreed by all Health Ministers in Australia when they met in June, commits each of the nine jurisdictions – the Australian government and the eight States and Territories – to take all necessary action, in partnerships with key affected communities and sector partners, to remove barriers to testing, treatment, prevention, care and support, across legal, regulatory, policy, social, political and economic domains.



Australia has a strong record of non-partisan leadership in responding to the HIV epidemic - resulting in one of the lowest prevalence rates in the world. However, HIV cases are increasing and to discuss what is needed to reinvigorate the Australian response, in February 2014, a national Roundtable was convened with community, research and scientific leaders. The outcome of this roundtable was the development of this exciting and ambitious Legacy Statement.

Australia needs to take advantage of advances in anti-viral treatment