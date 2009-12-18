Australian PBS decisions need greater consumer input, say R&D drugmakers

Consumers and the community in Australia should be more involved in the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme listing process that determines which new medicines are subsidized by the government, according to R&D-based drugmakers group Medicines Australia's acting chief executive Brendan Shaw.

Dr Shaw was responding to a new report released this week by international consulting firm Deloitte - Enhancing Consumer Involvement in Medicines Health Technology Assessment. The report was commissioned by US drug major Eli Lilly.

'Medicines Australia supports greater community involvement in the government's process for evaluating medicines for the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme,' Dr Shaw said. 'Australia must continue to work towards greater consumer and community involvement in the evaluation process, in line with international best practice. A number of developed countries have moved to better involve patient, carer and community evidence in the development of national medicines policies and the appraisal of new products,' he continued.