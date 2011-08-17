Australian Senate report slams Cabinet PBS deferrals

A Committee report tabled in the Australian Parliament yesterday strongly criticising the government’s management of the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme reflects grave community concerns, said trade group Medicines Australia chief executive Brendan Shaw.

The Senate Finance and Administration References Committee report on Government Administration of the PBS condemned Federal Cabinet’s decision to defer the listing of new medicines on the PBS. Dr Shaw said the Committee was sending the government a clear signal that the Cabinet should not interfere with the process of listing new PBS medicines.