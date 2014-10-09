Auxilium Pharma succumbs to higher, $2.6 billion, offer from Endo

Having previously rejected a $28.10 a share takeover offer from Ireland-headquartered Endo International (Nasdaq: ENDP), USA-based Auxilium Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AUXL) has now agreed to be acquired by Endo for $33.25 per share, or $1.67 billion.
This is a 55% premium to Auxilium's closing price when Endo made public its proposal to buy Auxilium. Auxilium’s shares rose 11% in premarket trading to $33, while Endo shares were down 0.7% at $70.50.
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