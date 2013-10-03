Avista Capital and Nordic Capital make joint offer to acquire Acino

Swiss drug delivery firm Acino Holding (SIX: ACIN) revealed yesterday (October 2) that Avista Capital Partner and Nordic Capital are jointly launching a public tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Acino for a cash price of 115.00 Swiss francs per share.
Under the new ownership Acino will be in a position to further develop its growth strategy. Subject to the completion of the tender offer, the shares of Acino are intended to be delisted from the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Offer price represents a 33% premium to last trading price
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze