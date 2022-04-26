Monday 12 January 2026

Axsome expects CRL on migraine therapy AXS-07

Pharmaceutical
26 April 2022
axsome_therapeutics_large

Central nervous system (CNS) specialist Axsome Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXSM) revealed that, on April 22, it was informed by the US Food and Drug Administration that chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) issues identified during the FDA’s review of the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for its AXS07 (meloxicam and rizatriptan) product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine are unresolved.

Axsome disclosed the news in a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Based upon the time remaining in the NDA review cycle, the company expects to receive a Complete Response Letter with respect to this NDA on or about the Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of April 30, 2022.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Axsome ends stellar year with data to support migraine filing
30 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
Non-opioid analgesic meloxicam rejected by US FDA
25 May 2018
Pharmaceutical
Positive view on Axsome Therapeutics' depression candidate
12 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
Second fast-acting depression drug looks set for US market
28 June 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze