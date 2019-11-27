Monday 13 April 2026

AxSpA burden in five APAC markets set to increase by 32.3% over next decade, says analyst

Pharmaceutical
27 November 2019
globaldata

The diagnosed prevalent cases of axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) are expected to increase from 6.1 million cases in 2018 to 8.0 million  cases in 2028, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 3.23% across the five growth markets (5GM: Australia, China [urban], India, South Korea and Japan) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, according to analytics company GlobalData.

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